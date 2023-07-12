No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Spokesperson of the US Statement department says the US values its relationship with Pakistan, which is based on strong people-to-people ties.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2023) The State Department reaffirmed on Wednesday that Pakistan is not under pressure to choose sides between the United States and China. The department emphasized that its relationship with Islamabad is built on strong people-to-people connections.

During a press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to a question regarding Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar's statement that Pakistan had no intention of getting involved in the growing rivalry between the US and China.

"No, the United States does not ask Pakistan or any other country to make a choice between the United States and the People's Republic of China or any other country," stated the spokesperson.

Miller emphasized that the US valued its relationship with Pakistan, which is based on strong people-to-people ties. The US, he said, would continue to explore ways to expand the partnership and enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He stated that their economic cooperation with Pakistan reflected their vision for a region composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations.

Their relationships, he said, were built on respect and partnership.

The spokesperson also commented on the recent staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a $3 billion bailout package.

While not explicitly confirming the US role in assisting Pakistan in securing the deal, the State Department official expressed support for the Pakistani people during challenging times.

"We welcome the progress made between the IMF and Pakistan in reaching a staff-level agreement," he stated, pledging continued support for Pakistan.

The US will maintain its engagement with Pakistan through technical cooperation, aiming to strengthen trade and investment ties, all of which are key priorities in the bilateral relationship, he added.

"We recognize that Pakistan has significant work ahead to achieve long-term sustainable economic recovery and prosperity, and we will stand by them throughout this process."