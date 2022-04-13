UrduPoint.com

No Price Hike At USC In Ramzan Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 03:23 PM

The Utility Store Corporation here on Wednesday said that some sections of the media, has misquoted the fact of increase in price of sugar at utility stores, which is contrary to the reality

The USC has said since the start of Ramzan relief package, there has been no change in the rates to provide maximum relief to the poor masses across the country, said a USC press release.

The condition for availing subsidy is a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The average basket per CNIC consists of 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of ghee, 2 liters of oil and other subsidized items, this quantity of subsidized items is sufficient for a small family.

The aforementioned subsidized items can be bought by every valid CNIC holder and if a customer buys more than these quantities, normal rates will apply.

The price of sugar and ghee have not been increased since the first day of the package and these items are being sold at the same rates as at the onset of Ramzan relief package.

More than 4 million families have benefited since April 1st from USC's Ramzan relief package.

