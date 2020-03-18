UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

No price hike on USC subsidize items

Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Wednesday clarified that there was no increase of prices on subsidize edible items at the outlets of the corporation across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Wednesday clarified that there was no increase of prices on subsidize edible items at the outlets of the corporation across the country.

Spokesperson of USC, Sardar Muhammad Khan said that the price of edible items including sugar, flour, rice, ghee and pluses were fixed on 8th January 2020 and were sold on the same prices.

He informed that there were chances to decrease the prices but no chance to increase the prices.

He said that prices of only two brands of ghee and oil were increased, however these too were available at cheap rates as compared to the market prices.

