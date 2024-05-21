Open Menu

No Private Company Can Repair Damaged LESCO Or Private Transformers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has issued strict instructions that no private or LESCO's damaged transformer could be repaired by any private company.

According to the LESCO spokesman here Tuesday that as per order of the LESCO chief, strict action would be taken against those who repair the damaged transformer from a private company.

He appealed to all the relevant consumers as well as all the LESCO officers and officials to follow the instructions in letter and spirit, otherwise strict action would be taken in this regard.

