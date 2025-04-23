No Program Of University Under Threat Due To Accreditation: SMIU
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s management has clarified that no program of SMIU is under threat due to Accreditation.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, it was stated that all the bachelors, masters and PhD programs are registered in PQR (Pakistan Qualification Register) as per guided by HEC and mentioned in NQF (National Qualification Framework). This ensures that all the students who are enrolled will have their attestation from HEC, Islamabad/Karachi.
SMIU spokesman further said programs which require accreditation on immediate basis are accredited.
Accreditation of some programs is needed from 24-batch students and onwards, so those accreditations are under process. Some programs zero-visit has been conducted and those will be accredited accordingly. Also it was cleared that some programs accreditation is not mandatory at the moment.
The university management said that so far SMIU has held 5 successful convocations and the 5th convocation was held last year on May 29, 2024, therefore no single degree of a student has been withheld on the Accreditation issue. SMIU is also going to hold its 6th convocation soon.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No program of university under threat due to Accreditation: SMIU6 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers16 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Indian media propaganda against Pakistan again exposed26 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team36 minutes ago
-
Four killed, four injured in road accident on Makran coastal highway36 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclists kill woman46 minutes ago
-
DCs told to ramp up anti-encroachment drive, price checks56 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in KP56 minutes ago
-
Senator Musadik visits GLOF-Prone areas in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess climate risks1 hour ago
-
Second case of polio infection in current year reported in KP1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.5 mln1 hour ago