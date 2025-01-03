No progress in talks with PTI: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he disclosed that two key points were agreed upon with PTI during initial discussions.

The first was the submission of the party's demands, and the second was permission for the negotiating team to consult with PTI's founder for further guidance, he added.

"Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands," Siddiqui said,

Addressing rumors of an alleged offer made by the government to PTI, he categorically denied any such development. "No offer has been extended by the coalition dialogue committee or any government official," he clarified.

Siddiqui emphasized that further consultations and negotiations would only proceed once PTI formally submits its demands, which is a necessary step to advance the dialogue process.