Open Menu

No Progress In Talks With PTI: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:33 PM

No progress in talks with PTI: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he disclosed that two key points were agreed upon with PTI during initial discussions.

The first was the submission of the party's demands, and the second was permission for the negotiating team to consult with PTI's founder for further guidance, he added.

"Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands," Siddiqui said,

Addressing rumors of an alleged offer made by the government to PTI, he categorically denied any such development. "No offer has been extended by the coalition dialogue committee or any government official," he clarified.

Siddiqui emphasized that further consultations and negotiations would only proceed once PTI formally submits its demands, which is a necessary step to advance the dialogue process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Irfan Siddiqui Progress Government

Recent Stories

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condem ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..

10 minutes ago
 Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on t ..

Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order

10 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in ..

Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

20 minutes ago
 MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

20 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss futur ..

Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation

20 minutes ago
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade ..

Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

34 minutes ago
 Five wanted in triple murder netted

Five wanted in triple murder netted

4 minutes ago
 NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomat ..

NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone

4 minutes ago
 PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to emp ..

PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders

4 minutes ago
 ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity ..

ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan