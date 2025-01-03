No Progress In Talks With PTI: Senator Irfan Siddiqui
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Friday revealed that no progress has been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its demands.
Talking to a private news channel, he disclosed that two key points were agreed upon with PTI during initial discussions.
The first was the submission of the party's demands, and the second was permission for the negotiating team to consult with PTI's founder for further guidance, he added.
"Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands," Siddiqui said,
Addressing rumors of an alleged offer made by the government to PTI, he categorically denied any such development. "No offer has been extended by the coalition dialogue committee or any government official," he clarified.
Siddiqui emphasized that further consultations and negotiations would only proceed once PTI formally submits its demands, which is a necessary step to advance the dialogue process.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara10 minutes ago
-
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order10 minutes ago
-
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik20 minutes ago
-
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO20 minutes ago
-
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today34 minutes ago
-
Five wanted in triple murder netted4 minutes ago
-
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone4 minutes ago
-
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders4 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother over property dispute in Hazro4 minutes ago
-
STEVTA to upgrade 30 institutes as model training institutes across Sindh4 minutes ago
-
No progress in talks with PTI: Senator Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
ISSI holds roundtable about US sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program1 minute ago