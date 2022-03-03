No progress possible without merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that no institution can progress without transparency and merit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that no institution can progress without transparency and merit.

Addressing the 54th Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) here on Thursday, he said it is priority of the PTI-led government to eliminate politics from the institutions and strengthen them.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Regional Director CPSP Lahore took oath from the graduates while the Governor Punjab awarded medals and other prizes to the position holders students. As many as 648 SCPS and 156 MCPS candidates were awarded degrees during the convocation.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said sections of society must give priority to national interests.

He said for the first time in the universities of Punjab, Vice Chancellors are being appointed on merit.

He said during Covid Pandemic, the way doctors, nurses and paramedics risked their lives to save lives is commendable.

Sarwar while addressing the ceremony said that the mission of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to strengthen the institutions and provide maximum relief to the people for which all resources are being utilized.

He said during Covid-19 pandemic, the government stood by the poor families and gave 12,000 per family without any political discrimination. He said despite of rising inflation around the world, the government has reduced the prices of petroleum products and electricity, adding that the government will provide more facilities to the people in the coming days.

The Governor Punjab said the country is moving forward successfully in the economic sector. "I am also in touch with the European Parliament on the issue of extension of GSP Plus status," he said, adding that GSP Plus will be maintained for Pakistan in future also.

He said that GSP plus status has a key role in the economy of country, adding that Pakistan has benefitted more than $20 billion from GSP Plus status so far. Pakistan is the home of everyone living here, he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan in all the fields including education and medicine, adding that Pakistani doctors have won laurels for the country home and abroad. He said the country is proud of its heroes.