No progress without education: Malik Sikandar

Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikander Khan Advocate has said that without education, challenges of the contemporary world cannot be overcome.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the construction of new rooms in Government High School Kili Kotwal.

Malik Sikandar said that all possible measures will be taken to solve the problems faced by educational institutions.

He said that due to the lack of rooms in most of the schools in the constituency, the impact on the education of children is a cause of concern.