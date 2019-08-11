UrduPoint.com
No Proper Mechanism To Save The Sacrificial Animals' Skin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

No proper mechanism to save the sacrificial animals' skin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The experts at a seminar told that about Rs.4 billion goes waste in the form of sacrificial animal's skin due to lack of awareness among the people during Eid ul Azha every year.

The seminar was held by the Live Stock Department Rawalpindi Division to create awareness to protect the sacrificial animal's skins.

The experts were of the view that the loss could be turned into profit by taking pre-emptive measures, adding that there were no proper arrangements to save the sacrificial animals skins.

The speakers opined that sacrificial animals skin would not be disposed off in the shopping bags adding that sacrificial animals skin should be saved from the heat, light and rain. They said use of salt and spreading it at open places is essential.

The speakers made it clear that unprofessional butcher would spoil the animals skin.

