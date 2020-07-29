UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Proper Plan Devised To Deal With Garbage In 70 Years: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:33 PM

No proper plan devised to deal with garbage in 70 years: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that over the past 70 years local and provincial governments have not devised any proper plan to deal with garbage or animal waste collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that over the past 70 years local and provincial governments have not devised any proper plan to deal with garbage or animal waste collection.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that they have all been busy siphoning off tax payer money and amassing personal assets around the world.

"Yesterday, in the cabinet Prime Minister took a very serious notice of the situation in Karachi," he said.

The minister said that the federal government was determined to solve people's problems, despite the fact that after 18th amendment resources rest with the provincial governments.

He urged people of Karachi to take extra precautions.

"I had been warning Sindh Government for months that monsoon season is coming and rain will play havoc with our city, unless they clean the storm drains.

He said that "sadly, the incompetent crooks of PPP who have ruled us for decades did nothing and left us at the mercy of nature".

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Storm Prime Minister World Social Media SITE Ali Haider Money All Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

36 seconds ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

14 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

21 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

29 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

32 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.