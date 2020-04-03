UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Property, Professional Tax From April-June 2020', Says Punjab Excise Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

'No property, professional tax from April-June 2020', says Punjab Excise Minister

LAHORE, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Thursday said the government had decided to exempt properties and businesses from property and professional taxes for three months from April to June 2020.

The Provincial Minister said the relief had been announced to facilitate the public and businesses faced with economic challenges due to the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the province, adding that no taxes would be charged on properties during these three months.

He said the relief would cause a loss of 3300 million rupees to the government exchequer but the public welfare was the top priority of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar.

Minister Excise Mumtaz Ahmed said the PTI-led government had decided to provide a big relief to the public during testing times.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Usman Khan April June 2020 From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

FM reiterates Pakistan's readiness to host SAARC H ..

32 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Bannu, Kurram, reviews arran ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.