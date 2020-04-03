'No property, professional tax from April-June 2020', says Punjab Excise Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Thursday said the government had decided to exempt properties and businesses from property and professional taxes for three months from April to June 2020.

The Provincial Minister said the relief had been announced to facilitate the public and businesses faced with economic challenges due to the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the province, adding that no taxes would be charged on properties during these three months.

He said the relief would cause a loss of 3300 million rupees to the government exchequer but the public welfare was the top priority of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar.

Minister Excise Mumtaz Ahmed said the PTI-led government had decided to provide a big relief to the public during testing times.