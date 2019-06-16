UrduPoint.com
No Property Tax Notices Suspended In UCs Of District Council: ETO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

No property tax notices suspended in UCs of District Council: ETO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E & T) Rawalpindi has clarified that no property tax notices were suspended in Union Councils (UCs) in the limits of District Council and the property taxes were being collected in accordance with the rules said E&T Officer, Admin, Muhammad Sameer.

Talking to APP he said, the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, in a writ petition No 1887 of 2019 filed by three petitioners, residents of UC-79, Rehmatabad issued a stay order for their properties.

He said, the property tax was being collected from all other residents according to rules and no tax notices were suspended.

He warned the defaulters of strict action if the property taxes were not paid.

He said, no relaxation would be given to any one and action in accordance with the rules would be taken against the defaulters.

The ETO said that the properties of the defaulters would be sealed and they could also be sent behind the bars.

He said, the teams comprising inspectors under the supervision of senior officers concerned were conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters were being sealed.

According to an E&T spokesman, the Excise and Taxation department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Director Excise also checking vehicles in the division and recovering outstanding dues of token tax.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the defaulters, he added.

He urged the owners of properties and vehicles to pay their property taxes and vehicles token taxes at the earliest otherwise strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.

