No proposal for Architecture-Only University under consideration: Farah Naz Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage, and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar, informed the National Assembly that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is not considering any proposal for establishing a university exclusively dedicated to the field of Architecture.

Responding to a question during the session, she said that no university or higher education institution (HEI) in the country offers a single-field or monodisciplinary program. Instead, HEIs provide a diverse range of disciplines and degree programs, including Architecture, as permitted by their respective Acts and Charters.

She further highlighted that the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), established under an ordinance in 1983, serves as the regulatory body for accrediting professional degree programs in Architecture and Town Planning.

She said that it is mandatory for any institution wishing to launch an Architecture or Town Planning program to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from PCATP before announcing admissions.

