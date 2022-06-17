UrduPoint.com

No Proposal Under Consideration To Close Commercial Feeders, Spokesperson Clarifies

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power on Monday clarified that there was no proposal under consideration to suspend power supply to commercial feeders during 1700 to 1000 hours.

News item appeared in section of both print and electronic media regarding closing of commercial feeders during the said time was totally baseless and contrary to the facts, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

More Stories From Pakistan

