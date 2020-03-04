UrduPoint.com
No Proposal Under Consideration To Construct Inter-change On Hazara Motorway Near Sabzi Mandi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :No proposal under consideration to construct inter-change on Hazara Motorway near Sabzi Mandi The Senate on Wednesday was apprised that there was no proposal under consideration to construct an inter-change on Hazara Motorway near Sabzi Mandi, Abbottabad.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of the Communication, It was further told that two Inter-changes Havelian and Abbottabad were provided on CPEC Corridor to convert the traffic of Abbottabad City.

A feasibility of provision of inter-changes for Abbottabad city was conducted, which considered three different alignments including one coming to Fawara Chock near Sabzi Mandi, second alignment terminating near FF Centre and in supply area.

However, all alignment could not be materialized due to steep gradient, sharp bends and Non availability of road widening space due to buildings/urbanization .

