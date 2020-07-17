Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration of federal government to curtail retirement age of the government servants from 60 to 55 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration of Federal government to curtail retirement age of the government servants from 60 to 55 years.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in Senate regarding proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and depriving them from their monthly pension. The notice was sponsored by PPPP Senator Rehman Malik and Senator Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi belonging to NP.

The both senators demanded to retain the retirement age of government servants to 60 years and ensure pension to them for a dignified life after their service.

The minister categorically rejected the rumors regarding curtailing the retirement age of the government's employees from 60 to 55 years.

He said that Finance and Cabinet Divisions had been approached on this matter and both replied that no such proposal was under consideration.

The minister said that section 13 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 defined about the retirement age of the government servants and enhancement through Parliament was necessary to make change in it, if any.

The section 13 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 defines the conditions regarding retirement from service and says that A civil servant shall retire from service " (i) on such date after he has completed twenty years of service qualifying for pension or other retirement benefits as the competent authority may, in public interest, direct; or (ii) where no direction is given under clause (i), on the completion of the sixtieth year of his age." The section 19 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 is also about protecting pension of the government servant, the minister added. The section 19 says that on retirement form service, a civil servant shall be entitled to receive such pension or gratuity as may be prescribed.

The minister said there was nothing till to date about curtailing the age for government servants and no such proposal was under consideration.