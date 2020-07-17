UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Proposal Under Consideration To Curtail Retirement Age Of Govt's Servants

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:58 PM

No proposal under consideration to curtail retirement age of govt's servants

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration of federal government to curtail retirement age of the government servants from 60 to 55 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration of Federal government to curtail retirement age of the government servants from 60 to 55 years.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in Senate regarding proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and depriving them from their monthly pension. The notice was sponsored by PPPP Senator Rehman Malik and Senator Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi belonging to NP.

The both senators demanded to retain the retirement age of government servants to 60 years and ensure pension to them for a dignified life after their service.

The minister categorically rejected the rumors regarding curtailing the retirement age of the government's employees from 60 to 55 years.

He said that Finance and Cabinet Divisions had been approached on this matter and both replied that no such proposal was under consideration.

The minister said that section 13 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 defined about the retirement age of the government servants and enhancement through Parliament was necessary to make change in it, if any.

The section 13 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 defines the conditions regarding retirement from service and says that A civil servant shall retire from service " (i) on such date after he has completed twenty years of service qualifying for pension or other retirement benefits as the competent authority may, in public interest, direct; or (ii) where no direction is given under clause (i), on the completion of the sixtieth year of his age." The section 19 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 is also about protecting pension of the government servant, the minister added. The section 19 says that on retirement form service, a civil servant shall be entitled to receive such pension or gratuity as may be prescribed.

The minister said there was nothing till to date about curtailing the age for government servants and no such proposal was under consideration.

Related Topics

Senate Rehman Malik Parliament May From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

1 hour ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.