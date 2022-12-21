UrduPoint.com

No Proposal Under Consideration To Increase Power Tariff: Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir has said that there was no truth in reports of increase in power tariff adding that no such proposal was under consideration.

The Power Ministry runs various simulations in its efforts to reduce circular debt and such simulations consider a wide range of options, but this doesn't mean that every option will result in tariff increase, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

He also termed the reports baseless in which it was claimed that the revenue collection had decreased by 83 percent.

This figure is only for the month of September where consumers were given relief in fuel price adjustment and late payments due to the devastating floods that affected one-third of Pakistan, he further said.

He said that cumulative collection stands at 91 percent during July to November while in November, the collection was 98 percent against computed billing.

The minister said contrary to the media reports, the transmission and distribution losses have decreased during the last four months and witnessed visible reduction from 20 percent to 11 percent during the period of July to October.

