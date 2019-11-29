No proposal under consideration to lift ban on students' Unions : The provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai

The provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration to lift ban on students' unions in the educational institutions

In a video messages on social media , the minister said that personally he was in favor of the restoration of students' unions.

" I have been a student leader myself. Students unions produced great educated politicians in the past", he said He , however, said that no decision was yet taken to restore students' unions".

Shoukat said that in the past students' unions made mistakes that could be corrected.

He said that students' unions could play important role in solving problems of students.