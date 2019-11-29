UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Proposal Under Consideration To Lift Ban On Students' Unions : The Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

No proposal under consideration to lift ban on students' Unions : The provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai

The provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration to lift ban on students' unions in the educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that no proposal was under consideration to lift ban on students' unions in the educational institutions.

In a video messages on social media , the minister said that personally he was in favor of the restoration of students' unions.

" I have been a student leader myself. Students unions produced great educated politicians in the past", he said He , however, said that no decision was yet taken to restore students' unions".

Shoukat said that in the past students' unions made mistakes that could be corrected.

He said that students' unions could play important role in solving problems of students.

Related Topics

Information Minister Social Media Student

Recent Stories

PTA Response to Freedom House Report on Internet F ..

47 seconds ago

UAE’s support after Christchurch attack gave psy ..

1 minute ago

Over 300 UG, PG degrees conferred at NUST MCS conv ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix and TikTok join hands to launch all new S5 ..

10 minutes ago

S.Korea's central bank lowers 2019 growth outlook ..

25 seconds ago

Crimes against women in Punjab: 387 women raped, 1 ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.