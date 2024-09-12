Open Menu

No Proposal Under Consideration To Lift Ban On New Domestic Gas Connections: Minister For Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

No proposal under consideration to lift ban on new domestic gas connections: Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik

Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday informed the National Assembly that there was no proposal under consideration of the government to lift moratorium on new domestic connections on indigenous gas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday informed the National Assembly that there was no proposal under consideration of the government to lift moratorium on new domestic connections on indigenous gas.

Replying to various questions, the minister said moratorium had been imposed on the provision of new domestic connections on indigenous gas due to scarcity of natural gas in the country. The caretaker government, however, had allowed the new housing schemes to get the liquefied natural gas (LNG) - based connections for domestic use, he added.

He said that the country’s natural gas resources were depleting gradually, with around 7-8 per cent annual depletion in the pipeline gas.

He said that across the world, gas was supplied to the consumers mostly through LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders while in Pakistan, the consumers got gas through pipelines.

The minister said the Pakistan Sate Oil (PSO) had two LNG sales purchase agreements (SPAs) with Qatar, which were valid till 31st December, 2031.

"The PSO imports on average nine LNG cargoes per month, which translates approximately 900 MMCF/day," he added.

He said the PSO imported LNG on behalf of the gas utility companies which onward sold regasified LNG to their consumers i.e., power, industry, CNG and cement sectors etc.

Moreover, the PSO-Qatar LNG SPA, he added, was a sovereign contract under G to G arrangement with take or pay clauses.

To a question, the minister said the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited's (PSOCL) outstanding amount from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) against jet fuel supplies as of 30th September, 2024 had accumulated to Rs 29.4 billion (Rs15.64 billion principal and Rs 13.4 billion late payment surcharge).

The PIA was failing to honour payment obligations due to its weak financial and liquidity position, he added.

He said the privatization of PIA was in process and the mechanism for the clearance of PSO’s outstanding would be decided after it.

APP/raz-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly CNG LPG World Oil Qatar September December Gas From Government Industry Pakistan State Oil Company Limited PIA Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netfli ..

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..

8 minutes ago
 Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic ac ..

Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig

1 minute ago
 IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

45 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan P ..

CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan Post

1 minute ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan