No proposal under consideration to postpone Lahore by-elections: Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :No proposal was under consideration to postpone the by-elections of NA-133, Lahore, said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A spokesman of ECP said in a statement that the by-elections would be held in NA 133, Lahore on Dec 5, as per schedule.

However, "If the situation changes - the ECP may take further action in this regard," he concluded.