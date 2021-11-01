No proposal under consideration to postpone Lahore by-elections: Election Commission of Pakistan

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :No proposal was under consideration to postpone the by-elections of NA-133, Lahore, said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
A spokesman of ECP said in a statement that the by-elections would be held in NA 133, Lahore on Dec 5, as per schedule.
However, "If the situation changes - the ECP may take further action in this regard," he concluded.