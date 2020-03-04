No proposal under consideration to set up up more dispensaries in Islamabad: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday informed that Senate that currently there was no proposal under consideration with Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPC) to establish more dispensaries in the Federal Capital

Responding to a question during Question Hour, he pointed out that the Rural Health Centres (RHCs) were being upgraded to cater for the rush/load of patients in PIMS and FG Polyclinic Hospitals.

He said at present there were 28 dispensaries, attached with FGPC including MCH Center Aabpara and G-7-3/4 (Civil Surgeon Dispensary) have been upgraded in order to reduce the rush/load on Government Hospital.

To another question, the Minister said the charges of stents were exactly according to directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as notified by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) vide notification No.

F. 9-11/2017-DD(P)/ DRAP dated 6th July, 2018. Expenditure of cardiac surgeries and stents were not received in advance by the hospital, he added.

He said the day patient undergoing procedure, implants, surgical instruments or any other item required during procedure were arranged by the patient or his relatives, which was duly verified by the hospital, for re-imbursement by the parent department.

To a separate question, the minister said DRAP Employees Service Regulations, 2015 has been framed under Section-24 of DRAP Act, 2012. The rules were vetted from Establishment Division, Finance and Law Ministries, he added.