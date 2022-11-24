UrduPoint.com

No Proposal Under Consideration To Withdraw Powers Of PEC For Appointments: Murtaza Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:28 PM

No proposal under consideration to withdraw powers of PEC for appointments: Murtaza Javed

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday inform the National Assembly that no proposal regarding withdraw of powers of Provincial Election Commissioners (PEC) for appointments, was under consideration

In a written reply, the minister informed National Assembly that some disputed appointments were made in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar in the year 2019.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja taking notice of illegal appointments in provincial office of election commission, had initiated proceedings against the responsible officers under Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 and imposed penalties on the officers/officials involved and those who were recruited.

He informed that there were eight ex-officials who were appointed illegally in the provincial office of election commission.

Replying to the question asked by member national assembly Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali that whether any proposal is under consideration to withdraw appointment powers from provincial officers of election commission, the minister categorically denied that no such proposal was under consideration.

