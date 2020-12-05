No protest will be there if PTI announces to step down, says Mohammad Zubair

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Spokesperson says they will suspend all their activities and stop their protests if PTI announces to resign when he was asked in a TV program about his party’s protests and rallies during second wave of Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would stop all these protests and rallies if the PTI government resigned by tomorrow, said the PML-N Spokesperson Muhammad Zubair said.

He said they would suspend all their protests soon as they [PTI] government stepped down. He expressed these views while talking on a tv channel. Shibli Faraz, the Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting, was also there in the program.

Muhammad Zubair was responding to a question regarding control of second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

“What will happen if you stop all these protests and rallies for few days so this second wave of Covid-19 will be under control?,” asked Mohammad Malik, the TV anchor. To his, Mohammad Zubair said that they would stop all these protests if they [PTI] announce to step down.

Shibli Faraz gave tough response as he heard Mohammad Zubair saying.

“These corrupt people are saying this. Do they think everything will be in accordance with their wishes?,”.

PML-N was going to hold public rally in Lahore on Dec 13.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said earlier that people would express solidarity with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at full house ground of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah talked to media and said the opposition would send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. He said PML-N would resign from assemblies if PDM takes the decision.

“The present government’s blind political revenge was still ongoing. I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. Fake case was registered against me.

“Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me but the government failed to find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” he added.