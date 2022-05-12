No provision of salaries payment to councilors of Cantonment Boards: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday informed the National Assembly that that there was no provision of payment of salaries or 'honoraria' to the Councilors of Cantonment Boards under Cantonments Act 1974.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Shahida Rehmani regarding non-payment of the salaries to the councilors, the minister said amendment was made in the Act but no rules have yet been formulated for the payment of salaries to the councilors.

He said proper legislation would be needed to pay salaries or 'honoraria' to the councilors.