No Public Gatherings Allowed Without Prior Permission: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur on Wednesday issued directives to all political parties and independent candidates, including their leaders, representatives, and supporters, to adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined in the KP civil administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance) Act 2020.
These guidelines, which have been sanctioned by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), emphasize the importance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
According to the directive, no gatherings, processions, or rallies should be organized without obtaining prior permission.
Failure to comply with these regulations will be viewed as a breach of the Peshawar High Court's ruling and may invoke legal action under Sections 186 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860.
