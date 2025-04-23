No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of appeals moved by Punjab government seeking physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The top court observed that the legal team of Imran Khan has the right to oppose any such request once filed.

The Punjab government through its appeals had sought physical remand of Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi told the court that the suspect needed to undergo photogrammetric, polygraphic, and voice-matching tests.

At this, Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the request was for physical remand, not for conducting tests. He said, “You can seek permission for tests from the trial court.”

The court observed that the legal team of the PTI founder has the right to oppose any such request once filed.

The special prosecutor stated that the suspect did not cooperate. To this, Justice Hashim Kakar responded, “What further cooperation is required from a suspect already in jail? I have a judgment which says that over a thousand supplementary challans can be submitted.”

Justice Kakar added, “Just five days ago, we heard a criminal case where the accused spent seven years in a death cell and was later acquitted with honor. Give us three months, and we’ll dispose of all criminal cases.”

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar remarked that such tests have never been conducted in ordinary murder cases and said, “We hope the government shows the same performance in the cases of ordinary citizens.”

The court ruled that the appeals for physical remand of the PTI founder are disposed of on two grounds: The prosecution is free to approach the trial court for conducting polygraph, photogrammetric and voice-matching tests.

The PTI founder’s legal team is entitled to raise legal and factual objections if such a request is made in the trial court.

Later, the Supreme Court disposed of the Punjab government’s appeals for physical remand of the PTI founder and stated that the provincial government may approach the trial court if it so desires.