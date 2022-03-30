Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a player who would fight till the last ball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a player who would fight till the last ball.

In a tweet, he said there was no question of resignation by the Prime Minister and friends and foes would eventually witness the fight.