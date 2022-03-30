UrduPoint.com

No Question Of PM's Resignation: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 04:06 PM

No question of PM's resignation: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a player who would fight till the last ball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a player who would fight till the last ball.

In a tweet, he said there was no question of resignation by the Prime Minister and friends and foes would eventually witness the fight.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

PM chairs special session of federal cabinet

PM chairs special session of federal cabinet

2 minutes ago
 Four terrorists killed, two soldiers embrace marty ..

Four terrorists killed, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in S Waziristan fire exch ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, fir ..

Pakistan to host second iteration of ISD 2022, first-ever NSAs forum from April ..

7 minutes ago
 Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceles ..

Muneeb Butt asks Reham Khan to stop being graceless ex

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns US $315m from travel services' expo ..

Pakistan earns US $315m from travel services' export in 7 months

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese ..

Ethiopia earns 24 mln USD in revenue from Chinese built industrial park

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.