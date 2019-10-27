No raid by Islamabad police to arrest JUI-F leader

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday rejected arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah from the city.

According to police spokesman, the Islamabad police neither conducted raid to arrest JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah nor nabbed him. He categorically rejected the arrest of JUI-F leader by Islamabad police.