No Raid By Islamabad Police To Arrest JUI-F Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

No raid by Islamabad police to arrest JUI-F leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police on Sunday rejected arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah from the city.

According to police spokesman, the Islamabad police neither conducted raid to arrest JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah nor nabbed him. He categorically rejected the arrest of JUI-F leader by Islamabad police.

