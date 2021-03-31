No Railways employee to be sacked: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmad Memon has assured workers that no employee would be sacked from the department.

In a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Railways Trade Union Grand Alliance at the PR headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that the Railways employees, however, would be adjusted within the same division after reviewing the workload.

He said that promotions against the vacant posts would not be stopped.

After the assurance from the CEO, the alliance announced postponing a sit-in, which was scheduled for April 7.

The Railways union leaders also promised full cooperation and utmost struggle for uplifting of the department.

Alliance President Mian Mehmood Ali Nangyana and leaders M Sarfaraz, Chaudhry Inayt Ali Gujjar and others were present.