UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Railways Employee To Be Sacked: CEO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

No Railways employee to be sacked: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Ahmad Memon has assured workers that no employee would be sacked from the department.

In a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Railways Trade Union Grand Alliance at the PR headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that the Railways employees, however, would be adjusted within the same division after reviewing the workload.

He said that promotions against the vacant posts would not be stopped.

After the assurance from the CEO, the alliance announced postponing a sit-in, which was scheduled for April 7.

The Railways union leaders also promised full cooperation and utmost struggle for uplifting of the department.

Alliance President Mian Mehmood Ali Nangyana and leaders M Sarfaraz, Chaudhry Inayt Ali Gujjar and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Alliance April All From Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

46 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

58 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.