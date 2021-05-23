No rain expected during next two to three days in capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Spokesman of Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said no rain is expected in Federal capital during next two to three days.

Talking to APP, he said rain-wind-thunderstorm might occurred from May 29 in federal capital upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said during next two to three days the temperature predicted for capital city between 35 to 37 degrees centigrade.

It had been experienced for last so many years back that during the month of May the temperature did not reach to its peak .

He further informed that there would be expecting rain spell at the end of the ongoing month.

/395