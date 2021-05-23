UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Rain Expected During Next Two To Three Days In Capital: Spokesman PMD

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:50 PM

No rain expected during next two to three days in capital: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Spokesman of Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said no rain is expected in Federal capital during next two to three days.

Talking to APP, he said rain-wind-thunderstorm might occurred from May 29 in federal capital upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said during next two to three days the temperature predicted for capital city between 35 to 37 degrees centigrade.

It had been experienced for last so many years back that during the month of May the temperature did not reach to its peak .

He further informed that there would be expecting rain spell at the end of the ongoing month.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Gilgit Baltistan May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

39 minutes ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

2 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.