No Rain Spell In Current Week: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:30 PM

No rain spell in current week: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik Sunday predicted no rain spell to be occurred in the Federal capital during the current week.

Talking to APP, he said the new rain spell was expected from the second week of February.

He said in February a couple of rain spells were expected which could be beneficial for the agriculture sector.

During the ongoing week, he said, the weather pattern was slightly changed. There was chance of two days rain spell on January 23 but it was occurred at north side of the country, he added.

