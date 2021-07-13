UrduPoint.com
No Rain Water Accumulates Anywhere In City: Advisor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that it rained all over the city yesterday which was good for the environment and despite the rain, no water had accumulated anywhere even though the Meteorological Department had not forecast but the local government of the city was active.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building.

He said "I am thankful to all the institutions of the city administration as these departments like the water board, solid waste, DMCs and traffic police are all active." Due to rains on Shahra-e-Faisal, there was always a problem to overcome, he said, adding that the Sindh government had laid a new drainage line in the entire area of Shahra-e-Faisal due to which no water was accumulated there and no rain water was accumulated from the nursery to Natha Khan Bridge.

He said that the situation was also better at Quaid-e-Azam's residence Wazir Mansion, II Chandragar Road, MA Jinnah Road because a new drainage line was laid towards the Minister Mansion and Shahra-e-Pakistan, Nazimabad, Maripur Road were also clear.

A small amount of water had accumulated at KDA Chowrangi but water was drained from KDA Chowrangi in two hours, he recounted.

KDA and Nagan Chowrangi used to suffer from rain problems but now three new outlets had been set up at KDA Chowrangi and its water is diverted towards Gujjar Nalla, the spokesperson said.

The water had accumulated in one place because there was no drainage system, the advisor said, adding that Surjani Town needed some help as it also received water from District West and Central.

He suggested that the drainage along the sides of the green line needs to be improved in the way.

Karachi Administrator Laiq Ahmed was also active on the streets yesterday, he said while responding to questions.

