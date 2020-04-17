No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' in Sindh due to coronavirus

The Sindh government, in view of the coronavirus, Friday decided to not set up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazars' in the province to avoid flock of customers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government, in view of the coronavirus, Friday decided to not set up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazars' in the province to avoid flock of customers.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho said that the decision had been made to contain the coronavirus spread in the province and for the protection of the people, said a press release issued here.

He was of the view that there were chances of coronavirus spread if the Ramazan Bachat Bazars were established.

He said the supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, adding that the people would also be able to place online orders for fruit and vegetable on official fixed prices during in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said that directives had been issued to make strict arrangements in the vegetable markets.

The Price Magistrates had also been asked to take action against hoarders and profiteeers, he said and added that the shopkeepers would be bound display official price list at their shops, general stores, stalls and so on.

He said all the deputy commissioners had also been directed to establish Monitoring Cells at district level.