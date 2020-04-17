UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' In Sindh Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' in Sindh due to coronavirus

The Sindh government, in view of the coronavirus, Friday decided to not set up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazars' in the province to avoid flock of customers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government, in view of the coronavirus, Friday decided to not set up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazars' in the province to avoid flock of customers.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho said that the decision had been made to contain the coronavirus spread in the province and for the protection of the people, said a press release issued here.

He was of the view that there were chances of coronavirus spread if the Ramazan Bachat Bazars were established.

He said the supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, adding that the people would also be able to place online orders for fruit and vegetable on official fixed prices during in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said that directives had been issued to make strict arrangements in the vegetable markets.

The Price Magistrates had also been asked to take action against hoarders and profiteeers, he said and added that the shopkeepers would be bound display official price list at their shops, general stores, stalls and so on.

He said all the deputy commissioners had also been directed to establish Monitoring Cells at district level.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Price Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost 300 people stranded in Venezuela due to vir ..

41 seconds ago

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action 'inev ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan Coast Guard conducts screening of 15,733 ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Ranks 2nd Globally in Terms of Numbers of C ..

48 seconds ago

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Vi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.