No Ramzan Bachat Bazar to be set up in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In view of the precarious situation arising out of COVID-19, the local administration has decided not to set up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaars' in Sukkur district.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, the Mayor Sukkur barristor Arslan Shaikh said that special price checking force has been formulated which will remain present in bazaars to arrest hoarders and profiteers.

The price magistrates will perform duty round the clock in the holy month to arrest profiteers and hoarders.

However, the Sindh government was also considering some other proposals for providing relief to the people during Ramazan.