No reality to PTI founder’s release offer: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) claims regarding an alleged offer to relocate him to Bani Gala was baseless.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the matters related to the release of the PTI founder were entirely under the jurisdiction of the courts.

He said, "The PTI founder's desire to move to Bani Gala is unfounded.

There is no truth to these claims."

Answering a question, he said that the country’s economic situation was improving and the country was on the path of progress.

"Our economy is gradually stabilizing," he said, adding that achieving peace and security within the country would pave the way for self-reliance.

The Defence Minister underscored the importance of political and economic stability, noting that continued focus on these areas is essential for the nation’s progress.