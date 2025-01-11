Open Menu

No Reality To PTI Founder’s Release Offer: Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM

No reality to PTI founder’s release offer: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) claims regarding an alleged offer to relocate him to Bani Gala was baseless.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the matters related to the release of the PTI founder were entirely under the jurisdiction of the courts.

He said, "The PTI founder's desire to move to Bani Gala is unfounded.

There is no truth to these claims."

Answering a question, he said that the country’s economic situation was improving and the country was on the path of progress.

"Our economy is gradually stabilizing," he said, adding that achieving peace and security within the country would pave the way for self-reliance.

The Defence Minister underscored the importance of political and economic stability, noting that continued focus on these areas is essential for the nation’s progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Bani Progress

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides ins ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

1 hour ago
 ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

2 hours ago
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

2 hours ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

3 hours ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan