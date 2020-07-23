'No reason to abolish NAB': Govenror Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that there was no question of abolishing the institution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while the opposition parties may come up with suggestions to improve performance of the accountability body.

Speaking during a ceremony to receive donation of 100,000 face-masks from the 'Chain for Association Pakistan' at the Governor's House, here, he said the government believed in transparent and impartial accountability, adding that in order to make the country economically strong and prosperous, it was necessary to rid the country of the scourge of tax evasion.

The Governor Punjab said the government was not wary of the All Parties Conference convened by the opposition parties, adding that the government would complete its constitutional term.

Sarwar said, "Opposition parties are threatening to protest every day, the people of Pakistan are not with the opposition but with the government so we are not in any danger from any protest of the opposition.

" He said due to the Corona crisis, major countries of the world including Pakistan were also facing economic challenges, adding that the economies of countries like the USA and UK had also succumbed to coronavirus pandemic effects.

Sarwar said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to strengthen the country economically, adding that the opposition should support the government instead of threatening to take to the streets.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also launched a protest movement against the government but the government did not put any obstacle in his way from Karachi to Islamabad and if the opposition parties wished to follow suit, the government was not scared, he added.

However, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the public to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic during Eid-ul-Azha, adding that cattle markets must observe government SOPs to contain the virus.