No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ishaq Dar

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that there was no reason to delay the next elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that there was no reason to delay the next elections.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has announced to conduct general elections on February 8, and all the political parties are ready to contest the elections with full preparation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N, he said would win majority seats to form the next government in Punjab and Center. Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for prime minister, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif had a long experience serving the country and added that his party would continue the development projects across the country besides boosting the economy of the country.

