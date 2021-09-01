UrduPoint.com

No Reconciliation For Corrupt Leadership, 'Calibri Queen': Gill

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

No reconciliation for corrupt leadership, 'Calibri Queen': Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the there would be no reconciliation with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather they have to be made accountable.

In response to the statement of Maryam Safdar, the SAPM said those who remained in power for 40 years wanted another term to serve the country.

He said it was beyond comprehension that the NRO seekers either adopted threatening attitude or showed humility. Those who had built assets in USA, Dubai and London were still looking for more money, he added.

He said the so called champions of democracy have to made accountable for their massive corruption.

The PML-N pushed back the country on economic and diplomatic fronts during its five years tenure, he added.

Gill said the so called economic wizard caused $ 20 billion current account deficit while $ 8 billion from country's foreign reserves were floated in the market to stabilize Dollar prices artificially.

He said the government provided conducive environment for business and all success on diplomatic fronts was indebted to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the national economy has been stabilized while industries were running on full capacity despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

USA Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Democracy Dubai London Money Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

9 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

22 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

26 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

31 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.