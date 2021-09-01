No reconciliation for corrupt leadership, 'Calibri Queen': Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the there would be no reconciliation with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather they have to be made accountable.

In response to the statement of Maryam Safdar, the SAPM said those who remained in power for 40 years wanted another term to serve the country.

He said it was beyond comprehension that the NRO seekers either adopted threatening attitude or showed humility. Those who had built assets in USA, Dubai and London were still looking for more money, he added.

He said the so called champions of democracy have to made accountable for their massive corruption.

The PML-N pushed back the country on economic and diplomatic fronts during its five years tenure, he added.

Gill said the so called economic wizard caused $ 20 billion current account deficit while $ 8 billion from country's foreign reserves were floated in the market to stabilize Dollar prices artificially.

He said the government provided conducive environment for business and all success on diplomatic fronts was indebted to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the national economy has been stabilized while industries were running on full capacity despite COVID-19 pandemic.