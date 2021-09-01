UrduPoint.com

No Reconciliation With Calibri Queen, Corrupt Leaders: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:38 PM

No reconciliation with Calibri Queen, corrupt leaders: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said no reconciliation would be made with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather to make them accountable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said no reconciliation would be made with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather to make them accountable.

In response to a statement of Maryam Safdar, he said those who were at the helm of country's affairs for 40 years wanted another term to plunder the national exchequer.

He said it was beyond the comprehension that the national reconciliation ordinance seekers either had adopted the threatening attitude or showed the humility. Those who had built assets in the United States of America, Dubai and London wanted to mint more money through illegal means, he added.

He said the so-called champions of democracy should be made accountable for their massive corruption. The PML-N pushed back the country on economic and diplomatic fronts during its five years tenure, he added.

Dr Gill said the so-called economic wizard left behind $20 billion current account deficit while $8 billion from country's foreign reserves were floated in the market to stabilize Dollar prices artificially.

He said the government provided conducive environment for business and all success on diplomatic fronts was indebted to the prime minister's policies.

He said the national economy had been stabilized while industries were running on full capacity despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Democracy Dubai London United States Money Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 IT Minister chairs meeting of PM's Taskforce on IT ..

IT Minister chairs meeting of PM's Taskforce on IT & Telecom

2 minutes ago
 NASA Begins Testing All-Electric Aircraft Designed ..

NASA Begins Testing All-Electric Aircraft Designed For Flying Taxi Service

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizin ..

Russia Ready for Dialogue If West Drops Patronizing Approach - Lavrov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.