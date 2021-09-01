No reconciliation with Calibri Queen, corrupt leaders: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said no reconciliation would be made with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather to make them accountable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said no reconciliation would be made with 'Calibri Queen' and corrupt leaders rather to make them accountable.

In response to a statement of Maryam Safdar, he said those who were at the helm of country's affairs for 40 years wanted another term to plunder the national exchequer.

He said it was beyond the comprehension that the national reconciliation ordinance seekers either had adopted the threatening attitude or showed the humility. Those who had built assets in the United States of America, Dubai and London wanted to mint more money through illegal means, he added.

He said the so-called champions of democracy should be made accountable for their massive corruption. The PML-N pushed back the country on economic and diplomatic fronts during its five years tenure, he added.

Dr Gill said the so-called economic wizard left behind $20 billion current account deficit while $8 billion from country's foreign reserves were floated in the market to stabilize Dollar prices artificially.

He said the government provided conducive environment for business and all success on diplomatic fronts was indebted to the prime minister's policies.

He said the national economy had been stabilized while industries were running on full capacity despite COVID-19 pandemic.