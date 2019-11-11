No reduction in funds for scholarships of Balochistan, former FATA: National Assembly told

The National Assembly was told on Monday that the government project for provision of scholarships for higher education to the students from Balochistan and former federally administered tribal areas was continuing as per routine and there was no reduction in funds

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajeeha Akram informed the house that under the project approved by the Planning Commission in 2015, students were given scholarships after conducting of tests and according to the laid down criteria.

She was responding to a calling attention notice of MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar who drew attention of the house to the purported non utilization of funds of Rs 2981.069 million approved in 2015 for the provision of scholarships.

The parliamentary secretary said the project would continue till 2024, there was no lapse of funds and in Punjab students were getting fee waivers on tuitions and accommodation.

She said the issue of budget for salaries of teachers was separate from the scholarship programme.