No Relief For Masses In Fares Despite Cut In Oil Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:21 PM

No relief for masses in fares despite cut in oil prices

After considerable decrease in petroleum prices in the country Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara failed to pass on the effect and prepare new fare lists for inter-district public transport

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :After considerable decrease in petroleum prices in the country Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hazara failed to pass on the effect and prepare new fare lists for inter-district public transport.

After permission to the local, intercity, and inter-district public transport by the government RTA Hazara could not prepare new fares lists whereas people have to move to their native areas for Eid vacation on up to double fares on public transport.

Commuters have lodged complaints and requested commissioner Hazara to address the issue by directing RTA form preparing new fares lists and their implementation.

As Eid-ul-Fitar is approaching intercity transporters in the Hazara division have increased the fares which have provoked the commuters and arguments between the transporters and travelers have become a routine matter.

The new fares decision was only taken in district Abbottabad and Mansehra rest of the districts and intercity transport fares are yet to decide where transports are overcharging from the commuters.

A week ago District administration Abbottabad and Manshera issued new fare list for intercity transport after huge reduction in oil prices and also granted 50 percent relief to the elder citizens, students and disables, the decision was taken in the light of a huge cut in the petroleum prices by the Federal government.

