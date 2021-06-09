No relief to plunderers in corruption cases: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said the PTI government would not give any relief and relaxation to those who who looted the national wealth through corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said the PTI government would not give any relief and relaxation to those who who looted the national wealth through corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on the across the board accountability process against corrupt elements, said Dar adding that any individual or party can not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was taking in-discriminative action against mafias to eliminate the menace of corruption, adding nobody could blackmail the government to achieve their political gains.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent and impartial national institution is carrying out the accountability process against looters and have recovered hefty amount.

Usman Dar urged Nawaz Sharif to come back to the homeland and face the cases pending in different courts of the country against him.

Replying to a question, he said the government, despite of COVID-19, have improved and strengthened the national economy.

Pakistan's smart lockdown policy was applauded and acknowledged by the world countries, he added.