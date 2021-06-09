UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Relief To Plunderers In Corruption Cases: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

No relief to plunderers in corruption cases: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said the PTI government would not give any relief and relaxation to those who who looted the national wealth through corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday said the PTI government would not give any relief and relaxation to those who who looted the national wealth through corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on the across the board accountability process against corrupt elements, said Dar adding that any individual or party can not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was taking in-discriminative action against mafias to eliminate the menace of corruption, adding nobody could blackmail the government to achieve their political gains.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent and impartial national institution is carrying out the accountability process against looters and have recovered hefty amount.

Usman Dar urged Nawaz Sharif to come back to the homeland and face the cases pending in different courts of the country against him.

Replying to a question, he said the government, despite of COVID-19, have improved and strengthened the national economy.

Pakistan's smart lockdown policy was applauded and acknowledged by the world countries, he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau From Government

Recent Stories

Rehman urges govt to present people friendly budge ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's favourable business environment to attr ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says German Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukrain ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria Mobilizes Navy, Air Force to Search For P ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host ..

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to reduce go ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.