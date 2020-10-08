No religion allows forced conversion : Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no religion allows forced conversion and Islam allows all minorities to freely practice their religions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no religion allows forced conversion and islam allows all minorities to freely practice their religions.

He expressed these views to the participants of the Senate committee meeting at the Sindh Secretariat here, said a statement on Thursday.

Sindh Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Human Rights Dr. Badar Jamil, Secretary Minorities Saeed Awan and Additional Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloch were also present.

The participants of the meeting were informed that a quota of five per cent in jobs for minorities is being implemented in Sindh.

It was also informed that the actual number of minorities in the province is not known due to non-receipt of census results.