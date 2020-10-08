UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Religion Allows Forced Conversion : Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:05 PM

No religion allows forced conversion : Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no religion allows forced conversion and Islam allows all minorities to freely practice their religions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that no religion allows forced conversion and islam allows all minorities to freely practice their religions.

He expressed these views to the participants of the Senate committee meeting at the Sindh Secretariat here, said a statement on Thursday.

Sindh Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Secretary Human Rights Dr. Badar Jamil, Secretary Minorities Saeed Awan and Additional Secretary Law Ali Ahmed Baloch were also present.

The participants of the meeting were informed that a quota of five per cent in jobs for minorities is being implemented in Sindh.

It was also informed that the actual number of minorities in the province is not known due to non-receipt of census results.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Stock markets firmer on hopes for post-election US ..

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolve health issues, says Dr R ..

5 minutes ago

NIH issues seasonal awareness alert on epidemic-pr ..

5 minutes ago

KMC initiates replacement of expansion joints of S ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to issue allowance for health wor ..

10 minutes ago

Week long Special Polio vaccination campaign to co ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.