No Religion Permits Violence: Ramesh Singh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said on Thursday that no religion permitted violence.
In his special message on the International Day Commemorating Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, he said there was no religion that encouraged violence against people of different beliefs. The minister condemned violence on the basis of religion and belief. He emphasised that people around the world, including Muslims, are being targeted due to their religion, with the rise in Islamophobia being a prime example. For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been subjected to violence based on their beliefs.
Ramesh Arora highlighted that Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs.
The white color in Pakistan's flag represents different religious communities, signifying that all Pakistanis are equal and no discrimination is made. Any hand raised against minorities is dealt with firmly. The Government of Punjab is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance. He further stated that discrimination or violence based on one's religion or belief must be stopped. It is our collective responsibility to promote love, tolerance, and brotherhood in society. It is essential to defeat those who attempt to fuel religious discrimination and hatred.
The minister appealed to the public to stand against violence and prejudice and to play their role in creating a peaceful and secure society.
