UrduPoint.com

No Religious Case To Be Registered Against PTI Without Proofs: IHC

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

No religious case to be registered against PTI without proofs: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday said it expected that the federal government would take measures to remove the impression of alleged misuse of religious emotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday said it expected that the Federal government would take measures to remove the impression of alleged misuse of religious emotions.

The IGP Islamabad have to ensure that no case would be registered against the Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf until having solid proofs for their involvement in Saudi Arab incident, the court further said.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a five pages order regarding hearing on petitions against registration of FIRs against PTI leaders for alleged disgracing the religion.

The court said according to the petitions political fabricated cases were being registered in Pakistan in context of Saudi Arab incident. It was admitted fact that the leadership of the PTI was not present there when the incident took place, the order said.

It further said that it was the responsibility of the state to ensure that no one use religion for personal or political benefit. Misuse of religion card in the past put the lives of people in danger.

The court said that the environment created on the basis of religion had led to intolerance and extrajudicial murders in the past.

The murders of Mishal Khan and a citizen of Sri Lanka was its worst example, it said, adding that such incidents were violations of basic human rights which could not be tolerated in a country that run under a constitution.

The use of religion and its emotions for political and personal gains was itself a disrespect of religion, it concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Saudi Arab Sri Lanka Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Power generation at Tarbela Dam increases after ri ..

Power generation at Tarbela Dam increases after rise of mercury

51 seconds ago
 Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumes charge of Special Ass ..

Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumes charge of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Yo ..

53 seconds ago
 Ghazanfar dominates in 2nd round of Jinnah Develop ..

Ghazanfar dominates in 2nd round of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship

54 seconds ago
 Exam cheating material confiscated at Parachinar

Exam cheating material confiscated at Parachinar

56 seconds ago
 PTI to hold public meeting at VIP Cricket Ground S ..

PTI to hold public meeting at VIP Cricket Ground Sialkot

25 minutes ago
 Alhamra organises Spanish flamenco

Alhamra organises Spanish flamenco

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.