No Renewal Of Lease Agreements In Quetta Even After Four Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) has failed to renew parking and other lease agreements of properties owned by the authority despite the passage of four years to the expiry of the agreement.

President All Balochistan Municipal Workers Association, Quetta Muhammad Rahim Baloch said despite the completion of parking plaza at circular road by spending billion of rupees last year, not a single penny is earned by the department from the plaza.

Similarly, the main sources of income including Liaquat and other parks have been bunged for the last four years due to incompetency and corruption.

Apart from that, bicycle and motorcycle stands in the city have not been auctioned for last four years which was a huge loss for the national exchequer, he added.

Baloch said the employees of Local Government Department Balochistan were deprived of salaries for the past three months due to a persistent decrease in revenue generation and rampant corruption.

He told media persons that the main reason behind the nonpayment of salaries and shortfall in the revenue generation is a misuse of resources and corrupt practices.

The wastage of revenue of the local department has accentuated financial problems for the province and if the corruption was not eliminated and money was not collected immediately, the government would be unable to pay salaries to its employees.

All their assets should be rented out for generating money and paying salaries to the employees.

He urged the authorities concerned to investigate the corruption in the department fix the responsibility of embezzlement of billion of rupees.

He demanded revenue generation from the resources of local government assets and said that the cleanliness drives were being stopped due to no availability of funds and equipment as the Corporation had been facing an acute financial crisis.

