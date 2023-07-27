Open Menu

No Report Submitted On Affected Employees In House: Khursheed Shah

Published July 27, 2023

No report submitted on affected employees in House: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah expressed his dismay on Wednesday and said that the secretaries of various ministries had not submitted any report to the House regarding compliance with the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees.

Speaking during the National Assembly session, he expressed concern that despite his previous call to summon all secretaries to inquire about the Committee's progress, no tangible steps had been taken.

The Special Committee, led by Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, was established to offer relief to sacked employees, making the lack of a submitted report a matter of contempt for the House, as the House orders had not been obeyed.

The Minister further highlighted that even employees from the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had not been restored, despite the committee's recommendations.

In light of this, Khursheed Shah suggested taking action against the secretaries who failed to comply with the directions of the House.

He recalled the achievements during the tenure of the PPP, mentioning a similar committee he chaired, which successfully regularized the services of over 200,000 employees and granted relief to terminated workers by providing them with three years' worth of salaries.

