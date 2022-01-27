No representation of opposition in any committee of Sindh Assembly: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said there was no representation of opposition in any committees of the Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said there was no representation of opposition in any committees of the Sindh Assembly.

No member of the opposition was given any representation in committees of Sindh Assembly which was totally a undemocratic attitude of the provincial government, he tweeted.

He said on the one hand, the Chief Minister Sindh was apologizing for yesterday's violent action of police against the MQM workers while on the other hand Saeed Ghani was saying that no member of provincial assembly was subjected to torture. Someone ask from them who was right, he questioned.