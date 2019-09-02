UrduPoint.com
No Repression For Joining Politics: Asifa Bhutto Zardari

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Asifa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, there is no repression for joining politics as one can raise voice for the rights of people through it

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Asifa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, there is no repression for joining politics as one can raise voice for the rights of people through it.

She stated that she would always stand with brother for raising voice of people.Speaking to BBC she said that who is seeking NRO from the government as it is repeating the calls no National Reconciliation Ordinance for anyone. She said that living and dying both are getting expensive with every passing day.

Your Thoughts and Comments

