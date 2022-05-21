No reprieve for Imran over indecent remarks against Maryam Nawaz: Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had given derogatory remarks about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

In a brief talk with the media after attending a case hearing here, he said Imran Khan's indecent remarks ought to be condemned, as such words against women were deemed to be totally inappropriate in the society.

He said: "How will our mothers, sisters and daughters feel that a person, who has no regard for women, claims to be their leader."Maryam Nawaz, he said, was the daughter of the nation and Imran Khan should be ashamed of uttering such remarks.